/'Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken': Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh pay tribute to Ajit Pawar



Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar died in a fatal plane crash on Wednesday (Jan 28). His chartered plane crashed at Baramati Airport during landing, around 8:45 AM.

The death of Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra’s ‘Dada’, has sent shockwaves across the nation. In response to the tragic death of Pawar, numerous political figures and public personalities have expressed grief. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut, have also shared their condolences.

Taking to X, the Drishyam actor expressed shock as he wrote,"Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss. Om Shanti."

Riteish Deshmukh, who is the son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, a prominent politician in India and a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has known the late politician Pawar for a long time.

In a post shared on X, the actor shared the picture of his father Vilasrao and Pawar, as he wrote that he’s deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken.

"Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra's most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state," Deshmukh wrote.

He added,"His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

Telugu superstar and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, in a tribute post, wrote that he's deeply shocked by the tragic news.

In a post on X, he wrote,"Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks, and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks, in a devastating plane crash today.''

"I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief," Kalyan wrote.

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut learned about Pawar's death while she was talking to the media outside Parliament. Expressing shock, she said, "That’s horrible. This is such horrible news, and I’m so sorry... Once I align my emotions a bit, I will give a statement."



