Exact moment when Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's aircraft crashed: CCTV footage here

Published: Jan 28, 2026, 13:44 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 13:52 IST
Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar dies Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar died after a chartered Learjet 45XR crashed while landing at Baramati airport. The aircraft reportedly faced technical instability, slid off the runway and exploded. CCTV footage captured the fatal incident as investigators examine landing-stage failures.

Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash on Wednesday (Jan 28). His chartered plane crashed at Baramati Airport during landing, around 8:45 AM. The fatal incident was captured on CCTV. The plane was a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures. According to reports, the DGCA said that aircraft encountered "severe technical difficulties and instability" during its final approach, despite having clearance to land. According to eyewitnesses quoted in several reports, the aircraft was making "a lot of noise" before it slid off the runway at the threshold, veered into an adjoining field, and suffered a massive explosion. Some reports also said that the aircraft was on its second landing approach when the pilot lost control.

CCTV video here


Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

