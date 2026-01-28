LOGIN
Maharashtra's Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: How it happened and what unfolded after the fatal impact

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 28, 2026, 11:14 IST | Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 11:17 IST

In a shocking incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed after a chartered Learjet 45XR crashed while landing at Baramati airport in Pune. The aircraft faced technical issues: Here's what happened and what was seen soon after the crash

1 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has died in a plane crash on Wednesday (Jan 28). He was travelling in a chartered plane and it crashed while landing in Baramati, Pune district. The plane was a Learjet 45XR operated by VSR Ventures.

2 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

The plane carrying Ajit Pawar departed arrived at Baramati Airport around 8:45 AM. According to reports, the DGCA said that aircraft encountered "severe technical difficulties and instability" during its final approach, despite having clearance to fly

3 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

According to eyewitnesses quoted in several reports, the aircraft was making "a lot of noise" before it slid off the runway at the threshold, veered into an adjoining field, and suffered a massive explosion. Some reports also said that the aircraft was on its second landing approach when the pilot lost control

4 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Visuals from the site showed the aircraft split into pieces upon impact. The fuselage was entirely engulfed in flames

5 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Emergency responders and the fire brigade were deployed immediately to douse the blaze and search for survivors.

6 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Only the tail and one wing remained identifiable in some footage; the nose and main cabin were described as completely destroyed by the fire, according to local reports

