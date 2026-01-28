/From Soundarya to Taruni Sachdev: Famous celebrities who died in plane accidents

Sowmya Sathyanarayana, popularly known as Soundarya, was an Indian actress. She gained popularity through her diverse roles in films like Sooryavansham, Raja, and various other South Indian movies. She was considered one of the greatest actresses in the history of Telugu cinema. Soundarya died in a plane crash on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31, when the private Cessna 180 aircraft crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from Jakkur Airfield in Bangalore. The crash killed all the people on board, including Saundarya and her brother, who had accompanied her on the flight.