/Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pose with fan during casual outing in London | See pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are living their lives in the London suburbs with their two kids, Vamika and Akaay. Away from the glitz and glamous of Bollywood, they are enjoying a quiet family life.

The couple have been living in London for quite some time now and have been spotted several times strolling on the city’s streets. However, their stardom extends across the globe, and the UK capital is no exception. Recently, they were spotted by an Indian fan, who was quick to capture the moment with the two A-listers.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's selfie moment:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly moved to London before the birth of their son, Akaay, and have been living a low-key life ever since. Recently, a photo went viral in which the celebrity couple is seen posing for a picture with a fan.

The picture appears to have been clicked during one of their regular strolls around the city, when they likely stopped at a shop to grab a coffee. The couple is dressed casually

The star batter of India's cricket team Virat Kohli is seen wearing a black overcoat, while the Sultan actress is dressed in an olive-coloured oversized coat paired with a matching beanie.

Puja at London Home

Virat and Anushka are known for keeping their personal lives private. However, a picture recently went viral showing the couple posing with a priest. Rumours suggest that they had organised a puja at their London home.

In the photos shared on Kohli’s fan page, Anushka is seen wearing an orange outfit with a cardigan over it. Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer is dressed in a white kurta. The couple is seen posing with a priest and a woman after performing the puja at their London residence.

Virat and Anushka keep on visiting India for several reasons and work commitments. In Dec 2025, they paid a visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan, India. Videos from their visit went viral on social media.