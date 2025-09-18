/Indian actor-Entrepreneur Bhumi Pednekar unites entertainment, sustainability & Global policy at the World stage

Bhumi Satish Pednekar, an Indian cinema actress well-known for her captivating performances and consistent activism around climate change and gender equity, has recently stepped into an even more influential role, engaging with global leaders, policymakers, and changemakers as a member of the prestigious World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) community.

New Member of World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) community

This year, she became a prominent face at the YGL summits in Geneva & Singapore and at the World economic forum in Davos where she participated in various sessions on sustainability, youth leadership, and the future of global policymaking. Her participation marks a continuation of the trend where influential Indian women from the entertainment industry are no longer confined to red carpets but are taking center stage in shaping global conversations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Went to her school for public policy course

To further her participation she also went back to school with a public policy course at the prestigious Harvard Kennedy School, further recognizing her potential to bridge the gap between base level activism and institutional impact.

There she represents herself as a new generation of Indian artists who don't afraid to use her position and platform for purpose. Her evolution from actor to thought leader reflects the changing face of celebrity influence, one that’s deeply informed, globally aware, and action oriented.

From a over weighed actress to entrepreneur

While Priyanka Chopra continues to bridge East and West in entertainment and philanthropy, Bhumi’s focus on gender equity and equality, sustainability and policy places her at an interesting cross roads of how art meets advice and the impact it can have.

Bhumi’s growing visibility on the international platform isn’t just her personal milestone but it’s part of a powerful shift. Earlier this year, Bhumi, along with her sister Samiksha, also launched Backbay, a premium Himalayan natural mineral water brand designed to marry wellness with sustainability.

Also Read: 5 facts about Hollywood legend Robert Redford that you may not know

Bhumi Pednekar's new venture: Backbay

Sourced from protected springs in the Himalayas and bottled at a women-led facility in Himachal Pradesh, Backbay comes in FSC-certified paperboard cartons with plant-based caps as an alternative to plastic. By introducing a product that’s premium yet planet-friendly, Bhumi extends her activism beyond the stage and screen into everyday consumption showing that her commitment to climate action and equity now runs through every drop she puts her name to.

It’s evident that Indian voices from the entertainment and vocal advocacy spaces are no longer only representing culture but they are helping shape the conversations that will define our future.