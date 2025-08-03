/Hollywood actor Kal Penn watched TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, you won’t believe why

Gopi Bahu from the famous Indian television show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has fans across the world, and even Hollywood actor Kal Penn has watched the show. The show and its characters have always been the source material for several memes. And if you remember, Yashraj Mukhate’s musical spin on a popular dialogue from the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral overnight. But did you know this hit TV show also helped Kal Penn learn Hindi? Surprised, right?

Speaking with the Indian Express, Kal talked about several Indian shows, but the show that he had learned a lot from was Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Penn, who has Indian roots, talked about how Hindi shows as he confessed to visiting the set of the famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

He shared, “I got to know Asit Modi a couple of years ago and I did a set visit to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and I was geeking out over this–it is like one of the most watched shows on the planet. It is not everybody’s palate, and very different from Delhi Crime. But, you look at it what India is turning out and the spectrum of voices and content… I be like, ‘this is so cool.’ I want to be on both shows. I would love to do episodes of Delhi Crime.”

Kal Penn reveals he watched Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

During the conversation, Kal was also asked about Smriti Irani’s famous show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which has recently made a comeback. When asked to choose between Irani’s show and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his answer was totally unexpected.

He shared, “This is hard because Hindi is not my first language. It is English and then Gujarati. But one of the ways that I started trying to learn Hindi was through episodes of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.”

“Because the level of Hindi is accessible to somebody who is learning Hindi. They have super addictive ridiculous plot lines. So I will go with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.'' Penn added.

Born as Kalpen Suresh Modi, he's an American actor of Indian origin. He has appeared in shows such as Harold & Kumar, House, How I Met Your Mother and others.