While you wait for Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis starrer Freakier Friday, check out a few of the similar films in the same line of similar theme.
With themes of parent-child relationship or generic relationships, body-switching instilled films during the 90s are still loved by many for the goofiness and perfect plot line. The movies mostly explored perspective, misunderstanding, and the challenges of navigating different kinds of stages in life with a comedic twist. Here are a few films that are similar to Freakier Friday in theme.
Family Switch tells the story of family members who switch bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment. Their hilarious journey to find their way back to normal will bring them closer together than they ever thought possible. It stars Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner, Vanessa Carrasco, and Ed Helms, among others.
The film follows the story of Sam, a rebellious princess second in line to the throne, who has no interest in an aristocratic life but changes her mind when she learns that she has superpowers and must protect the world. It features Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Olivia Deeble, Sofia Pernas, and Skylar Astin, among others.
It tells the story of Jenna Rink, who makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true, and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman. It stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Christa B Allen, Judy Greer, and Brie Larson, among others.
It revolves around the story of American teen Daphne, who goes to England to meet her biological father. She then realises that he is the rich Lord Henry running for political office. He welcomes her, not knowing his true bond with her. It stars Amanda Bynes, Colin Firth, Kelly Preston, Oliver James, Jonathan Pryce, and Christina Cole, among others.
The movie tells the story of identical twins Hallie and Annie, who are separated after their parents' divorce. Years later, they discover each other at a summer camp and decide to switch places to reunite their parents. It stars Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, and Kat Graham, among others.
Clueless is the story of Cher, a rich high-school student who is learning to cope with adolescence and its problems. She also helps a new student gain popularity and, in the process, discovers her feelings for someone. It stars Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, and Donald Faison, among others.