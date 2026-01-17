/Happy birthday, Javed Akhtar! Lesser-known facts about the legendary lyricist and screenwriter

Javed Akhtar, renowned lyricist, poet, and screenwriter, turned 81 on Saturday. Known for shaping Hindi cinema, he is one of the most popular figures of Bollywood. Celebrating his birthday, Akhtar's wife actor Shabana Azmi, shared heartfelt wishes to him.

Speaking to ANI, she said. "From the core of my heart, I wish him good health (Unki sehat humesha achchi rahein). May he continue to work with the same passion and enthusiasm as always, and continue to win people’s hearts."

Alongside his remarkable work in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar frequently makes headlines for his sharp comments and fearless opinions. Here are some lesser-known facts about his life and journey that fans should know about.

Born to a celebrated Urdu poet

Did you know Javed Akhtar was born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior to a well-known Urdu poet, Nisar Akhtar, and writer Safia Akhtar, an Urdu teacher. He is the grandson of Muzhtar Khairabadi, a renowned poet, best known for writing the song "Sare Jahan Se Achha."

Akhtar's nickname was Jadoo

Akhtar was affectionately called Jadoo as a child, and interestingly, the nickname was inspired by a line from Nisar Akhtar’s poem, "Lamha lamha kisi jadu ka fasana hoga." The lyricist later completed his education at Saifiya College in Bhopal before moving to Mumbai.

The hit duo: Salim-Javed

He is also the Javed in the renowned partnership Salim-Javed. This iconic pairing gave him the most successful career, and together they scripted several hit films like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Mr India.

Winner of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan

Akhtar has a decorated career with several awards. He has been awarded five National Film Awards for Best Lyricist and Best Screenplay, alongside receiving two of India’s highest civilian honours: the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007.

