  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  /Shah Rukh to return to Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh to return to Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit? Here's what we know

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jan 17, 2026, 12:52 IST | Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 12:52 IST
Shah Rukh to return to Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

After the exit of Ranveer Singh from Don 3, reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan may reprise his role, but with one condition. The actor wants director Atlee to come on board. 

Don 3 has been making headlines again after fresh reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan could return to the popular franchise after Ranveer Singh's exit. While fans are waiting to get clarity on the much-awaited project, SRK's possible homecoming has got them excited.

Will SRK return to Don 3?

According to a report by TellyChakkar, Khan has put a condition on his return. He is willing to reprise his role as Don in the third chapter only if filmmaker Atlee joins the team. The duo earlier worked together in Jawan, and SRK wants the director associated with the project to enhance its scale and visual appeal.

However, there has been no official statement from the makers regarding the decision, and reportedly, the idea is said to be in the discussion stage.

Why did Ranveer Singh exit Don 3?

Earlier, Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, and then by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Both films were directed by Farhan Akhtar, and Singh's exit has once again put the project on hold.

According to Pinkvilla, a source revealed that Ranveer Singh dropped the film because, after Dhurandhar, he is looking forward to collaborating with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and also wants to avoid doing back-to-back gangster films.

Other casting changes

Besides the male lead, the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh has also changed. Reportedly, Kiara Advani was earlier signed as the female lead, but she has exited the film, too. As per recent reports, Kriti Sanon may have stepped in as her replacement, but it has not been confirmed yet. The role of the antagonist has also not been resolved till now.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

