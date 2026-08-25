The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan is out, and it promises a dangerous battle between the two actors. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif on the big screen after Tashan in 2008.

Haiwaan trailer

The 2-minute-34-second video begins with a man desperately crying out for help before being pushed to his death. As the trailer moves forward, a series of mysterious murders take place that leave the police searching for answers.

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Packed with fear and chaos, Saif enters as a visually impaired man who finds himself caught in the middle of the unfolding mystery.

Akshay, meanwhile, appears in one of his darkest roles yet. His character is shown as a ruthless and dangerous man who is responsible for the deadly game surrounding Saif's character.

As the trailer progresses, the story hints at a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase between the two.

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Saif's character can also be seen using heightened senses, including his ability to identify people through their voices and other details.

The trailer also hints that revenge could be the core of the story.

Akshay Kumar on his role

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared details about his character, saying, "As the title goes, I am playing Haiwaan and my character has no grey shades, he’s out and out evil. I always wanted to play a psycho on-screen. With my last four-five films, I have tried to switch between completely different genres: comedy, horror, action, drama. This is my first time playing evil in the truest sense. I like to constantly challenge myself and Haiwaan is that challenge for me," as quoted by HT City.

About Haiwaan

The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

Haiwaan is reportedly a Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. The upcoming film brings Akshay and Saif together nearly 18 years after their last collaboration. Previously, they have appeared in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Keemat.