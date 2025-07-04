/FWICE lifts ban on Diljit Dosanjh just for Border 2 after Bhushan Kumar personally requests film body

A day after Diljit Dosanjh shut down rumours of his exit from Border 2 by sharing a BTS video from the film set, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced it has lifted its ban on the actor, allowing Diljit to continue work on Border 2. The Punjabi singer-actor was trolled for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his latest film Sardaar Ji 3. The backlash over Hania’s casting put in role in Border 2 in jeopardy.

FWICE lifts ban on Diljit

According to reports, FWICE lifted the ban on Diljit for his upcoming film Border 2 on Thursday. The president of the association, BN Tiwari, shared that they decided after Bhushan Kumar reached out to them and requested personally. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is a co-producer of Border 2.

“Yes, the ban has been revoked for this project," BN Tiwari said. However, the decision comes with a warning. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is also associated with FWICE, shared, “So, we have non-cooperation against Diljit continuing. Anyone else who casts him must be prepared for consequences. The Federation won’t be responsible for the financial losses that might follow.”



Ashoke also mentioned that non-cooperation against the actor will continue for future projects.



Earlier this week, Diljit shared a BTS video from the sets of Border 2 to shut down rumours of his exit from the film. The video begins with him stepping out of his vanity van, dressed in his uniform, and then walking into the set as he prepares for a dance sequence. Diljit captioned the video as, Border 2.