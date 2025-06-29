/BJP defends Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 row, praises him as Indian cultural icon

The BJP national spokesperson R P Singh and Punjab BJP’s Culture Cell Convenor Hobby Dhaliwal have extended their support to Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit has found himself at the centre of controversy due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. Hania had allegedly made derogatory remarks against India’s Operation Sindoor. Following the backlash, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to the Prime Minister demanding immediate and strict action against Diljit, including calling for his citizenship to be revoked.

R P Singh’s statement

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh backed Dosanjh on X, posting, “FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Pahalgam attack. If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational."

“Just days before the Pahalgam incident, the Indian cricket team played a match against Pakistan. Did FWICE or others object then? TV news channels routinely invite Pakistani guests to boost TRPs. Should those anchors now relinquish their citizenship too? Let’s not cheapen nationalism or weaponise patriotism. FWICE should reconsider its stance — such targeting of our own talent only weakens our moral standing.”

Hobby Dhaliwal backs Diljit

Punjab BJP’s Culture Cell Convenor Hobby Dhaliwal also extended his support to Diljit Dosanjh in a press conference, saying, “At a time of the nation’s fight against terrorism, attempts are being made to defame him with baseless allegations. This is unfortunate and condemnable.” He went on to address the call to revoke his citizenship, saying, “A demand that is not only unjustified but politically motivated and entirely baseless. Diljit is the son of this soil. Punjab stands with him — and India too.”

As of now, Sardaar Ji 3 has been released overseas but not in India due to the controversy.