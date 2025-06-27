/Sardaar Ji 3 controversy: Guru Randhawa deletes X account after taking an subtle dig at Diljit Dosanjh

Seems like the controversy surrounding Sardar Ji 3 is getting murkier day by day. Diljit Dosanjh is facing heat for his featuring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. This comes after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were dead. After Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa had indirectly criticized the actor-singer has now deleted his post after facing backlash from the GOAT singer fans.

Guru Randhawa's cryptic note on Diljit Dosanjh, deletes it later

Guru Randhawa had taken to his X handle and wrote, "Lakh pardesi hoyieee Apna desh nhi bhandi daa Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now don't start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL PR is bigger than artist.”

Few fans came out in support of Guru Randhawa and one user wrote, 'Guru Randhawa tweeted in support of India and against Diljit Dosanjh (A known K Supporter) and within hours he was forced to delete the tweet and deactivate his X account. The Khalistani ecosystem is far deeper and more dangerous than we imagined! While another one bashed Guru Randhawa and wrote, "Today: Guru Randhawa tweeted related to Country and love for India, as in support of India and it was for Diljit Dosanjh and within hours he deleted or he was forced to delete the tweet and deactivate his X account? He is a Proud Punjabi Artist & Yes people are asking for his song name too #lahore. But.... many things are here to know/share. (Punjabi industry and even Indian Bollywood worked with Pakistani artists). It's a very odd situation for anyone like @diljitdosanjh:)".

Earlier singer Mika Singh had shared a long note, slamming Diljit for acting "irresponsibly" by releasing content featuring an artist "from across the border." Titled 'Desh Pehle (Nation First)', the note read, “Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn't going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice - especially when our nation's dignity is involved.”

Mika Singh said it's "shocking" that despite such examples, some artists fail to understand the gravity of the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring nations. He also slammed Diljit for his silence amid the ongoing controversy, saying he left his fans "betrayed" and "helpless".

"There was a film featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor that many of us opposed, and yet, some still don't seem to get the message. What's more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans buying tickets, has now disappeared - leaving fans betrayed and helpless," wrote Mika Singh.

Will Dijit Dosanjh be able to work in Bollywood?

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has sparked outrage among netizens and many have even demanded to boycott him despite his fanbase. Post this, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has stated that Diljit has hurt the Indian sentiments and disrespected the nation by collaborating with a Pakistani actor.

However, the producer of the movie has defended the move by stating that the film was shot before the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir. The singer has yet to directly react to the controversy.