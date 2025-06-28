/Javed Akhtar sympathises with Diljit Dosanjh on Sardaar Ji 3 issue, says 'it should not happen again'

The ongoing controversy surrounding singer Diljit Dosanjh and his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 is continuing to grow, with famed Indian screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar now weighing in on the issue. The controversy began after it was revealed that Sardaar Ji 3 had cast Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, despite the ongoing boycott of Pakistani actors in Indian films following the 2025 Pahalgam attack. The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has condemned the casting, and as a result, Sardaar Ji 3, scheduled to be released in cinemas on 27 June, might not get an Indian release.

Javed Akhtar shares his view

In an interview with NDTV, Javed Akhtar expressed his sympathy towards Diljit Dosanjh, stating, “What can the poor thing do? He didn't know something like this would happen. The monetary loss will be of the Indians and not of the Pakistanis.”

He added, “Had he known something of this sort would happen, he wouldn't have chosen a Pakistani actress. I think the government and the censor board should look at the situation with a little sympathy. And say that don't do this again, but since you made this film before, then release it. But it should not happen again.”

Diljit Dosanjh responds

After the controversy erupted, Diljit Dosanjh spoke to BBC Asia about the issue, saying “Everything was fine” between the two countries during filming in February. “When the film was being made, the situation was OK. After that, there's been a lot of things... that are not in our hands.”

Border 2 also in the spotlight

Meanwhile, there are growing calls to remove the actor from the upcoming war film Border 2, in which he is slated to play a major role. The movie is the sequel to the 1997 war film Border, announced in June 2024 and directed by Anurag Singh, and is scheduled to be released on 23 January 2026.