/Sardaar Ji 3 row: Neeru Bajwa deletes trailer from social media amid Diljit Dosanjh facing heat for featuring with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

Ever since the trailer of Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 was released, netizens could not contain their disappointment after the GOAT singer was seen featuring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. In response to the backlash, the Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa, who is also part of the film has deleted all her Instagram posts in which she was seen promoting the film.

Neeru Bajwas backs out from further promotions of Sardaar Ji 3, deletes post

Recently, Neeru Bajwa was seen promoting Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit in the UK. As the controversy raged on, Neeru Bajwa decided to wipe out all promotions of Sardaar Ji 3. Earlier,

Also Read : Sardaar Ji 3 controversy: Guru Randhawa deletes X account after taking an subtle dig at Diljit Dosanjh

Neeru had shared posters and the teaser of Sardaar Ji 3, which have since been removed.

However, Hania Aamir has not participated in any of the film’s promotions so far, even though the movie is set to release in Pakistan and other regions but not in India.

Why did the controversy begin?

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has sparked outrage among netizens and many have even demanded to boycott him despite his fanbase. Post this, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has stated that Diljit has hurt the Indian sentiments and disrespected the nation by collaborating with a Pakistani actor.

However, the producer of the movie has defended the move by stating that the film was shot before the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu & Kashmir. The singer has yet to directly react to the controversy.

Also Read : Sardaar Ji 3 row: Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic note post facing backlash for casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir