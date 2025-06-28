Diljit Dosanjh controversy: Will the singer be a part of Border 2 amid uproar over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir?

According to multiple reports, the producers of Border 2 have decided to drop Diljit Dosanjh from the film. The decision reportedly came after backlash over his Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Recently, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) sent an open letter calling his casting “a blatant violation” of its boycott directive of Pakistani actors following the 2025 Pahalgam attack, citing national security concerns. Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Manav Vij, and Gulshan Grover. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 27 June worldwide, but because of the ongoing controversy, the film might not get an Indian release.

Producers reportedly eyeing replacement

According to a report by India Today, the makers of Border 2 have removed the actor and are considering replacing him with actor Ammy Virk, with Diljit Dosanjh's scenes being reshot. However, it should be noted that no official confirmation has been given. According to a source in the report, “Given Border 2 focuses on the Indian Army, the makers felt the Punjabi actor's presence would not be suitable. They also did not want the entire controversy to dilute the film and its promotions. The team will re-shoot the portion that features Diljit soon.”

Yet several other outlets strongly deny this development. Moneycontrol reports that Diljit remains part of the film, noting that half of Border 2, including his key scenes, is already shot. It remains to be seen whether or not the actor will remain or be replaced.

Diljit Dosanjh responds to controversy

Speaking about the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 with BBC Asia, Diljit Dosanjh said "everything was fine" between the two countries during filming in February. When the film was being made, the situation was OK. "After that, there's been a lot of things... that are not in our hands."

About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 war film Border. The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and focuses on the Battle of Longewala. The original movie was written and directed by J. P. Dutta and was a critical and commercial hit, considered to be one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. The sequel was announced in June 2024 and is directed by Anurag Singh, and is scheduled to be released on 23 January 2026.

