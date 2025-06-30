/Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh reacts to film's response in Pakistan, shares video

Diljit Dosanjh's and every post has come under attention as netizens have been slamming the actor and singer for featuring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 amid India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack this year which led to 26 tourists being killed. Although the film was not released in India, it has received an overwhelming response from India. Diljit has now reacted to the response from Pakistan.

Diljit shares clip of Pakistan's response to Sardaar Ji 3

Sardaar Ji 3 was released internationally excluding India on June 27 and is seeing massive success across the border. The comedy thriller has gone houseful in cinemas in Pakistan. Their country-based Cinegold Plex shared a video showcasing packed shows for the film and later Diljit shared the same clip.

Along with sharing the clip, the caption read, "2 shows on ultra screens. The largest in the country. The overwhelming response from the audience for 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Come and watch!". This movie's successful opening comes despite him facing backlash from India.

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has sparked outrage among netizens and many have even demanded to boycott him despite his fanbase. Post this, FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has stated that Diljit has hurt the Indian sentiments and disrespected the nation by collaborating with a Pakistani actor.

When BJP national spokesperson backed Diljit Dosanjh

The BJP national spokesperson R P Singh and Punjab BJP’s Culture Cell Convenor Hobby Dhaliwal have extended their support to Diljit Dosanjh. BJP national spokesperson R P Singh backed Dosanjh on X, posting, “FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Pahalgam attack. If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational."

Punjab BJP’s Culture Cell Convenor Hobby Dhaliwal also extended his support to Diljit Dosanjh in a press conference, saying, “At a time of the nation’s fight against terrorism, attempts are being made to defame him with baseless allegations. This is unfortunate and condemnable.”