/Diljit Dosanjh STILL part of Border 2; shuts down exit rumours as he shares BTS video from film sets

Diljit Dosanjh is still part of Border 2. Contrary to reports doing the rounds that the actor was removed from Border 2 amid backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, Dosanjh continues to be a part of the sequel of the 1997 war film. On Wednesday, Diljit shut down rumours of his exit from the film by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from Border 2 sets on his Instagram.

Diljit shares BTS video from Border 2 sets



In the video he shared, he came down from his vanity van wearing an Indian Air Force uniform. As he was seen entering the location, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the crowd. The Udta Punjab actor even added the track Sandese Aate Hai from the original blockbuster Border in the background.

About Border 2

Border 2 is being touted as 'India's biggest war film'. The film is the sequel of the 1997 epic war drama Border. Border was written and directed by JP Dutta, while the upcoming sequel will be helmed by Anurag Singh.



Border had won 3 National Awards and featured an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others.

Border 2 release date



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta the film features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. Border 2 is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on January 23, 2026, ahead of India's Republic Day next year.