/From Omkara to Kartavya: Saif Ali Khan’s most compelling on-screen avatars

Saif Ali Khan has delivered outstanding performances in every role he has taken on. Over the years, he has portrayed multiple compelling yet complex characters in Hindi cinema and has earned immense love and respect from audiences. The Bollywood actor will be returning with a gritty thriller Kartavya, which is just a week away from its release. Let's revisit his previous roles in films, including Tanhaji and Omkara among others, that won the hearts of millions.

Saif Ali Khan's finest on-screen avatars

Omkara

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The 2006 action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj features Saif Ali Khan as Ishwar Tyagi, also known as Langda. Marking one of his finest performances of his career, the actor elevated his stardom to an entirely new level. With this film, the actor moved beyond the image of a rom-com boy into a sharp and brilliant performer.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

One of the most memorable characters in the last decade, Saif Ali Khan, truly shone on the big screen with his pivotal role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor portrayed Udaybhan Singh Rathore, a fierce and unpredictable Rajput fort commander. The actor's intimidating and menacing screen presence not only won over the critics but also the audience.

Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Singh Rathore Photograph: (X)

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Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan took a bold leap with Sacred Games. Khan's portrayal of Sartaj Singh is one of the most impactful and phenomenally intense performances. Deeply rooted, vulnerable, and strikingly real, the character showcased a new personality of the actor as a performer, proving his ability to command long-format storytelling with depth and restraint.

Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj Singh Photograph: (X)

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Kartavya

With Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan once again returns to the cop universe. The first look and trailer offer a gripping glimpse of the actor in the tense world of the series, presenting him in a gritty, unfiltered avatar.

Kartavya is scheduled to release on streaming platform Netflix on May 15. Produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie features Saif as Pawan, a police officer navigating a high-stakes investigation alongside personal threats to his family.

All about Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is known for his versatility in portraying his roles in Hindi cinema. As the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he holds the title of the 10th Nawab of Pataudi. Born in New Delhi, he is from the Pataudi royal family and is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2010), India's fourth-highest civilian award.