/From Bollywood’s favourite location to global film hub: Kashmir to host first international film festival

After decades of serving as a favoured destination for filmmakers from across India, Kashmir is set to enter a new chapter in its cinematic journey with the Valley hosting its first-ever international film festival from September 7 to 10.

The Kashmir International Film Festival will be held at the Sheri- Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, bringing together films from across the globe. The festival is also being billed as one of the first major international events to be hosted in the Valley after the G20-related events held in Kashmir in 2023.

According to the Department of Information, 135 films from 41 countries have been selected for screening at the festival. The organisers said they received around 1,100 submissions from more than 80 countries, following which the jury shortlisted the final entries.

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“Jammu and Kashmir is a land of diverse cultures, regions and religions, and cinema is also about diversity and storytelling rooted in different cultures. There has to be a natural harmony between the two. Jammu and Kashmir was once at the zenith of Bollywood filmmaking, with a large number of films being shot in Kashmir. However, due to certain circumstances, that activity declined over the years. This is a well-intentioned endeavour by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to reconnect the film industry of the country with the Valley, as well as to establish stronger links with the global film industry, '' said Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Joint Director, Information Department Kashmir.

He Further added, ''In that context, we are organising the inaugural edition of the International Film Festival, with the intention of institutionalising it and making it an annual event, along the lines of major international film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival.India has immense potential to challenge and compete in the global film market, and we believe Kashmir has the potential to become an important destination for international cinema and film festivals.We have chosen SKICC as the main venue, and there will also be a one-day visit to Gulmarg for line producers and international delegates. The idea is to give them a first-hand experience of Kashmir’s landscapes and showcase the Valley’s potential as a destination for filmmaking.”

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India has the largest representation with 64 films, while France has 13 entries and Iran eight films selected for the festival. The organisers have constituted a five-member international jury comprising eminent figures from the world of cinema and the arts.

The jury includes acclaimed cinematographer and filmmaker Santosh Sivan, noted sound designer and mixer Resul Pookutty, known for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, German filmmaker and journalist Dorothee, Singapore-based film and creative industry professional Kiko Bank, and filmmaker Himanshu Shekhar Khurana of Shoonya Swarupa.

“We received around 1,100 entries from 92 countries. We had a preview committee of seven to eight people, all established and well-known names from the industry, who shortlisted 135 films from those entries. From these, we have selected films from different regions, including Europe, the US, and Iran. These films will now be screened, and the jury will evaluate them for the various awards. We have instituted awards, including cash prizes, across three categories. There is an International Category, a Panoramic Category, and a Jammu and Kashmir Category, through which we are also trying to encourage and promote local filmmakers.” said Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Joint Director, Information Department Kashmir.

The festival is expected to provide a platform for filmmakers from different countries to showcase their work while also placing Kashmir on the international film and cultural circuit.

Ahead of the festival, authorities have stepped up security and preparedness measures across Srinagar. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess arrangements for the four-day event.

The meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive security and the smooth conduct of the festival, with detailed discussions on venue security, deployment of personnel, access control, surveillance, crowd management, traffic regulation, emergency response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the police, CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, CID, traffic police, security agencies, fire and emergency services, tourism and information departments, among other agencies.