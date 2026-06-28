/Eetha: Vithabai Narayangaonkar's family demands title change for Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film

Days after makers unveiled the teaser of Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor's film has landed into a controversy over its title. While the actress received a lot of praise for her striking transformation as legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, many political leaders, as well as the late artist's family, criticised the film as they believe it should have Vithabai's name.

When did the controversy emerge?

The discussion began after the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Film and Cultural Department asked why the biographical drama was titled Eetha instead of Vitha or Vithabai. The organisation stated that naming the film after the folk icon would be a more fitting tribute to the legendary artist.

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Vithabai's family joins the debate

Now, Vithabai's family has also objected to the title, and as per reports, her sons Kailash Narayangaonkar and Rajesh Narayangaonkar, along with grandson Mohit Narayangaonkar, have also demanded a title change.

It is said that the demand has emerged because they believe that a film based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar deserves to prominently feature her name. Additionally, her family has reportedly sought clarity from the makers regarding the title and whether it accurately represents the celebrated artist's story.

As of now, there has been no response on the matter from the film's team.

About the film

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha showcases the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha artists. She was honoured by the President of India in 1957 and 1990 for her contribution to Indian folk theatre. According to the reports, the film has been shot across multiple locations, including Madh Island, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara, Nashik, and Bhor.