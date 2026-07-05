/Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj temporarily removed from Zee5; OTT platform issues statement

Just days after Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj premiered on Zee5, the streaming platform announced that the film has been temporarily removed for viewers in India. The biographical drama is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, and it debuted on OTT on July 3.

The update has sparked a buzz among the viewers as the film was released on Zee5 following years of delays and a prolonged certification dispute.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Zee5 issues a statement

Zee5 took to social media to announce the decision on Sunday evening. "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the statement read.

It further added, "At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

Temporarily paused

Addressing Satluj's removal, Zee5 said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Alongside the post, the OTT platform wrote, "Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t. Thank you for the incredible love. We hope to bring it back soon."

About Satluj

Initially titled Punjab 95, the film was released directly on Zee5, skipping theatrical release. Satlujhad faced a lengthy certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), during which reports suggested the board had recommended more than 120 edits.

Satluj is based on true events and real people. It is the story of Jaswant Singh Kalra, a Sikh human rights activist who risked his life to uncover state-sanctioned extrajudicial killings and secret cremations in Punjab during the 1990s.