/Sohail Khan recalls father Salim Khan's recent health scare: 'Doctor said you might loose him'

The latest episode of Alliance delivered a mix of emotional revelations and strategic gameplay as contestants navigated shifting alliances, difficult nominations, and high-pressure challenges. Amid the competitive atmosphere, actor Sohail Khan shared a deeply personal story about his father's health, leaving fellow contestants as well as the audience moved.

The episode began with contestants adjusting to the latest shake-up following Vanshaj Singh's exit and the arrival of new alliance members. Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley Chiedozie shared his excitement about being inside the headquarters and expressed his wish to meet Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Salman Khan moves to Delhi HC over Kala Hiran

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Smiling back, Sohail assured him, "They both are really good guys... a lot of gratitude for what they've got from the Almighty."

Sohail Khan on his father's health

One of the episode's most touching moments came when Sohail opened up about why he prefers spending most of his time with his parents.

"I spend most of my time with my parents because I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody."

Recalling his father's recent health scare, he emotionally admitted, "my heart sanked and the doctor said you might loose him, My parents are my life…."

What happened to Salim Khan?

Sohail was referring to the health scare his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, suffered earlier this year. Earlier this year, the 90-year-old Bollywood writer was under medical care due to serious health issues. According to reports, he was admitted to the hospital in mid-February following a brain-related medical emergency. Doctors later revealed that Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage. After spending around a month at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, he was discharged on March 17, 2026.

About Alliance

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming, and Armaan Khera became the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan, and Vriddhi Patwa joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya, and Daisy Shah formed the Warriors, while Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa, and Agu Stanley Chiedozie became the Legends.