/It's a Diljit Dosanjh day! Punjabi singer makes history as Los Angeles declares his own day, fans are thrilled

Adding another feather to his shining cap, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh now has an entire day dedicated to him, and this isn’t in India, but in Los Angeles.

Marking another milestone, the Lover singer was honoured by the Los Angeles City Council, which declared January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day.” This honour recognises his immense contribution to the world of music and for promoting his culture in mainstream American entertainment.

It's a Diljit Dosanjh day!

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Dosanjh, who hails from India, has in recent years established himself as one of the most beloved Punjabi singers in the US. Honouring his artistry, the Los Angeles City Council has dedicated an entire day to him.

What makes it even more special is that it falls on his birthday, January 6. On Friday, the singer shared a video in which he is seen standing with Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who tells him about the honor. Reacting to the news, Dosanjh said he was speechless.

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote in the caption, “Diljit Dosanjh day in LA." He added, “The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day"."

In the honor shared, they have called Dosanjh, ‘’a pioneering force in the Punjabi and South Asian music industries, whose innovative fusion of traditional Punjabi music with modern hip-hop, pop, and global sounds has made an enduring mark on the international music landscape.''

The honor has been bestowed ahead of his Arena World Tour stop in Los Angeles on June 18, 2026.

Fans are thrilled

Soon after Dosanjh shared the video, it quickly took the internet by storm. Commenting on the clip, one user wrote,''Woww! MagicWala!🔥🖤🤍✨🫡.''