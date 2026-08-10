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Dil Chahta Hai turns 25: Farhan Akhtar celebrates iconic trio Akash, Sameer and Sid

Nikita Toppo
By ANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 18:30 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 18:30 IST
Dil Chahta Hai turns 25: Farhan Akhtar celebrates iconic trio Akash, Sameer and Sid

Dil Chahta Hai turns 25 Photograph: (X)

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Dil Chahta Hai turned 25 and to celebrate the occasion, Farhan Akhtar took to his social media to recall the iconic characters of 2001. Read on to know more.

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' completed 25 years on Monday.

Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Farhan wrote, "Can't believe it's been 25 years.. Akash, Sameer and Sid don't look like they've aged a day!!!! Heart filled with gratitude to you, the audience, for keeping it alive and still relevant. Big hug."

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'Dil Chahta Hai', written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, featured Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. It was released in 2001.

About Dil Chahta Hai

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The Bollywood comedy-drama was praised for its compelling storyline, strong performances, and memorable music. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.


Primarily shot in urban locations across Australia and Mumbai, the film resonated more with urban audiences than rural ones. It explores the journey of three best friends as they navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of life after graduation.


Notably, earlier on Monday, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani announced the launch of 'Excel Origins' through their social media posts, marking a new chapter in Excel Entertainment's commitment to discovering and supporting emerging storytellers.


The initiative will focus on "filmmakers under 30, identifying young directors and writers with distinctive voices and giving them the platform, resources and creative freedom to bring original ideas to life."

Excel Origins will look for stories that challenge convention, across genres, formats and new cinematic worlds, while also creating opportunities for emerging actors and creative talent.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

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