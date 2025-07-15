/Did Farah Khan take a jab at 'producer' Jackky Bhagnani for his financial woes? Here's the truth

Filmmaker Farah Khan established herself as one of the most successful directors in Bollywood. From Main Hoon Na to Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan has delivered several hits. However, apart from her filmmaking work, she is also busy with star-studded cooking vlogs on her YouTube channel with her star cook Dilip, and this time it featured actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani. However, what is grabbing the attention of netizens is Farah Khan taking a playful jab at the actor's financial woes, which had recently made headlines.

What did Farah Khan say to Jackky Bhagnani?

In one of the episodes of her vlog, Farah Khan left everyone in splits after her candid interaction with the Bollywood actor. Farah Khan, seeing his lavish house, said, "Humko bhi producer banna hai!

Reacting to this, Jackky said, "Producer nahi ban na, real estate karo". Farah then playfully replied, "Sorry, haan, humko producer nahi ban na hai, hum real estate karna hai, kyunki pehle inke 10 floor the, producer banne ke baad sirf 5 bache hai! This final statement of hers drew laughter from everyone present there, including Rakul Preet Singh, wife of Jackky Bhagnani, and Farah's cook Dilip.

For the unversed, Farah Khan's playful dig was related to last year's case in which veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani-owned Pooja Entertainment faced heavy financial losses due to back-to-back flops, with crew members going public about non-payment of dues.

All about Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani is the son of producer Vasu Bhagnani and the founder of the Indian music label Jjust Music. He made his acting debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Kal Kissne Dekha, which bombed at the box office and received negative reviews.

Jackky then went on to star in several films, including F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazzab Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, Welcome 2 Karachi, Carbon, and Mohini, among others.