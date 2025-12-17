/Dhurandhar beats Wicked For Good at the global box office, earns over Rs 6 billion

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is creating waves not just in India, but outside the country as well. The film has already earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide and is setting new records in Bollywood box office history. The Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna starrer released globally on December 5 and since then has been ruling the box office across. What's more, its global collection has surpassed Hollywood hit Wicked for Good. Yes, you read that right.

Dhurandhar dominates the global box office

In its opening weekend itself, the film earned over $17 million ( Rs 158 crore), and it looked set for a good run at the box office. The first Monday after release is often seen by trade pundits as the litmus test, but Dhurandhar passed the test. In its second weekend, the film’s collection increased in the domestic box office owing to the word-of-mouth publicity. This enabled the film to beat international blockbusters at the global box office.

Dhurandhar international box office collection

At the end of the first week of its release, Dhurandhar had earned Rs 319 crore gross worldwide. This included earnings of $7.8 million from the international market. In its second weekend (Dec 12-14), Dhurandhar added Rs 225 crore gross worldwide (around $25 million), including an earning of $5.85 million overseas. This took its worldwide haul to Rs 544 crore after 10 days. Since then, the film has added Rs 95 crore more. Its worldwide collection now stands at Rs 639 crore ($71 million), including $16 million overseas.

Dhurandhar beats Wicked For Good

In its second weekend, Dhurandhar earned $25 million worldwide, making it the third highest grossing film in the world, just behind Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddys 2, both of which collected over $30 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Interestingly, Dhurandhar’s global box office collection beat Wicked: For Good, the beloved sequel that earned just over $13 million worldwide in the same time period. Dhurandhar also surpassed the weekend collections of other big films, including Predator: Badlands ($1.5 million), and Now You See Me: Now You Don't ($3 million).

About Dhurandhar

The spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar has Ranveer Singh playing an undercover Indian agent who infiltrates one of the dreaded mafia gangs and terror networks in Karachi, which is headed by Akshaye Khanna. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.

