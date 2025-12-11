/Dharmendra prayer meet: Hema Malini delivers emotional speech; Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others pay floral tribute

Dharmendra, an actor and producer primarily known for his work in Hindi films, was widely considered one of the greatest and most handsome film stars in the history of Indian cinema. The legendary actor, who was recovering at home after a hospitalisation this month, died at the age of 89 at his residence in Juhu, Mumbai. A prayer meet was hosted by his wife and BJP MP Hema Malini today in Delhi.

Dignitaries attended the prayer meet of Dharmendra

Several prominent political figures, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others, attended to pay their respects to the late actor, honouring his cinematic legacy. Actors-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut were also present at the prayer meet.

At the entrance, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with other members of the family, greeted everyone with folded hands, expressing gratitude as friends and colleagues arrived to pay homage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tribute, had earlier written, "PM Modi said that his death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema. "He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people," he wrote on X.

Dharmendra's journey in Bollywood

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and achieved greater stardom in later years, being dubbed India's "He-Man" for several of his on-screen roles in Hindi films.

He consistently starred in several successful Hindi films from the late 1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Shikar, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Jeevan Mrityu, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more.