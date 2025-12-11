Actor Dileep is all geared up for his upcoming film Bha Bha Ba post acquittal from the 2017 actress sexual assault case. But the main reason for the film to make headlines is because of Mohanlal's cameo in it. However, this has sparked a huge discussion on social media, leading few to take sides. Let's delve in to know more details.

Netizens' reaction to Mohanlal's cameo in Dileep starrer

Soon after the scene of Mohanlal's cameo was showcased in the Dileep starrer, netizens took to social media to express their reaction. One X user wrote, “Mohanlal once stood with the victim after the assault case, but today he's promoting Dileep's new album. The same actor even apologised and removed the Gujarat riots scenes from the Empuraan movie to satisfy BJP supporters. Every time a stand is needed, he bends.”

Another user wrote, "Didn't expect them to reveal Mohanlal fully in the BhaBhaBha trailer. It feels like a desperate move to boost hype."

“A cameo role rarely becomes bigger than the main actor, but he makes it look easy. After Kayamkulam Kochunni, he is back to rule again in Bha Bha Ba. The man, the myth, the legend,” wrote the third user.

All about Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language crime comedy action thriller film directed by Dhananjay Shankar (in his directorial debut), written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef, and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies.

It stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with Sandy, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Salim Kumar, Saranya Ponvannan, Siddharth Bharathan, Ashokan, and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles. Mohanlal appears in a cameo role.