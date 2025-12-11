/South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong's retirement amid juvenile crime allegations might lead to penalty of $7.6 million

South Korean actor Cho Jin Woong, who has been part of films including Nameless: Gangster Rules of the Time, has been in the headlines for quite some time, but for all the wrong reasons. The actor is under fire after news of his juvenile crimes surfaced on social media. After the allegations, although he announced his retirement, reports indicate that he might be facing a heavy penalty. But what is the penalty all about? Let's delve into it to know more.

Why will Cho Jin Woong be facing a penalty?

According to the Newsen report, an official told tvN that it will pursue a massive damages claim if it files a lawsuit against Cho and his agency. The figure is in connection to the scale and timing of Cho's leading role in Signal 2, the hit sequel to the 2016 drama. Reportedly, Signal 2 was scheduled to air in the first half of next year, nearly a decade later. The penalty for this could lead to 10 billion won.

Allegations Cho Jin Woong is currently facing

According to the Dispatch report, Cho Jin Woong received juvenile protection measures and was sent to a juvenile detention centre while he was in high school. Moreover, the report also stated that Cho Jin Woong had faced a criminal trial in 1994, when he was a second-year student, on charges of robbery and rape under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Reportedly, The Korea Times has reported that Dispatch has mentioned that Cho and a group of youths stole a car and drove it without a licence while committing multiple offences. The group had even attempted sexual assault inside the stolen vehicle. Following this incident, Cho Jin Woong was sent to a juvenile facility and spent the second half of his third year of high school in correctional custody. The alleged crimes did not stop there, and they continued after he started his career as an adult.

Who is Cho Jin Woong?

Cho began his acting career on stage, spending nine years with the Dongnyeok theatre troupe. During this time, he appeared in several notable plays, including Baridegi (2001), The Parrot's Song (2002), Macbeth (2003), and Veronica Decides to Die (2003).