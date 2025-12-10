/Eurovision 2026: Decisions awaited from Iceland and Poland amid the Israel’s participation controversy

Divisions among the member nations over Israel’s participation have given birth to the biggest crises in the Eurovision Song Contest. Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia have already stepped back from the 2026 contest, and it is expected that more countries could withdraw in the coming days amid the war in Gaza and accusations of unfair voting practices.

However, as per reportedly, the final decision from Iceland will reportedly be expected on Wednesday, and other nations, including Belgium, Sweden, and Poland, are expected to give their stance by December 15.

How did the controversy begin?

The matter escalated following the ruling of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that stated Israel would be permitted to take part in Eurovision 2026. After the decision, a meeting was held in Geneva, which was attended by broadcasters.

They debated whether Israel’s participation aligns with Eurovision’s principle of political neutrality. As per reports, EBU went for a broader vote on "new safeguards aimed at preventing governments or third parties from influencing the public vote," even though many countries had asked for a secret ballot specifically on Israel’s eligibility. The new rules were passed with a "large majority," and Israel was cleared to remain in the competition, leading to immediate backlash.

Why are countries boycotting

Broadcasters from Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Slovenia declared their withdrawal in just a few hours of the EBU’s decision. As per reports, Ireland’s RTE said participation was "unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza." Spain’s RTVE, which is a key financial supporter, said the ruling led to "distrust in the festival’s organisation." The participation "cannot be reconciled with the public values essential to us," said Dutch broadcaster Avrotros.

Reportedly, broadcasters also raised concerns about Israel allegedly manipulating the public vote during the 2025 contest. However, the accusation was denied by Israel.

Though EBU's ruling is supported by the BBC, politics in the UK are divided. Reports suggest that a new poll of the country's citizens revealed 82% of Britons want Israel expelled from the contest, and nearly 70% say the UK should boycott if Israel competes.

