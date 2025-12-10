/YEARENDER 2025: Robert Redford, Diane Ladd, Ozzy Osbourne- Remembering Hollywood icons whose loss left a deep impact on fans

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, also known as the "Prince of Darkness", was an English singer, songwriter, and media personality who died on July 22, 2025. Along with his pioneering vocals, Osbourne co-founded the heavy metal band Black Sabbath in 1968, and since then, the success has never left him, making him one of the popular lead vocalists. He was honoured with two Grammy Awards, Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance, from his highly acclaimed Patient Number 9 album. His life faced a turning point when he was fired from the band, Black Sabbath, because of his excessive use of alcohol and drugs. But Osbourne didn't step back and launched a highly successful solo career, starting with his 1980 debut album Blizzard of Ozz.