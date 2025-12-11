/UK Rock Band Def Leppard coming to India in 2026!; announces three-city tour



The renowned English rock band named Def Leppard, who mostly focus on heavy metal and have been active since their debut in 1977, are all set to make their debut in India next year. The highly anticipated tour has been announced on the ticketing platform. Let's delve into knowing which city and on which date they will be performing.

When will Def Leppard perform in India?

As per BookMyShow, the three city-tour dates include Shillong on March 25th, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Polo Grounds), Mumbai on March 27th, 2026, at Jio World Garden, and Bengaluru on March 29th, 2026, at NICE Grounds.

The general on-sale of tickets for the tour goes live at 12 PM IST on Saturday, December 13th, 2025, exclusively on BookMyShow.

The band's lead singer, Joe Elliott, says, “We’re excited to announce our India tour dates in 2026. Playing for our fans in India is thrilling for us. We can’t wait to see you soon!” Phil Collen, who is the co-lead guitarist, adds, “We are delighted to finally make it to India next year. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!”

All about Def Leppard

Since 1992, the band has consisted of Rick Savage (bass, backing vocals), Joe Elliott (lead vocals), Rick Allen (drums), Phil Collen (guitar, backing vocals), and Vivian Campbell (guitar, backing vocals). They established themselves as part of the new wave of British heavy metal of the early 1980s and later the glam metal movement.