/Sunburn Fest is debuting in Mumbai after exiting Goa, but some people don’t want it there. What’s the controversy about the EDM music festival?

India's Sunburn Music Festival is debuting in Mumbai on 19–21 December, but some people do not want the entry of one of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) events in the megapolis. Opponents cite alleged drug culture associated with EDM events, cultural concerns, and environmental and infrastructural problems. Sunburn organisers have had to shift the festival from its original base of Goa to Sewri on Mumbai Port Trust land after a series of issues over the years.

Who is opposing Sunburn in Mumbai?

Several citizen groups in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, organised both online and offline, are opposing it for different reasons. Some claim that the event encourages drug abuse and undermines youth safety. Nasha Virodhi Sangharsh Abhiyan, a local organisation against narcotic abuse, has organised protests and petitioned authorities to cancel permissions given to the festival. Some other social and religious groups say the festival promotes behaviour they consider unsuitable to Indian cultural values and harmful to young people.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Small demonstrations have been held in parts of Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas in the past few days. Some opponents also raise issues of obscenity at large EDM gatherings, disturbance of public order, and pressures on policing.

Will the Sunburn fest go on as planned in Mumbai?

Most likely yes. The protests have been few and scattered, even as they gain traction through hashtags on social media platforms. The festival is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of people, going by early ticket sales. Authorities have not revoked permissions to Sunburn at the time of writing.

Why did Sunburn leave Goa?

Over the years, Sunburn faced several issues with local communities in Goa, even as it was attended by thousands of tourists and boosted seasonal business for the west Indian state. Objections came from residents, environmental activists as well as village councils, over excessive noise, stressed local infrastructure, and environmental concerns affecting the coastal ecosystems of beach towns.

Also read: Iceland says will boycott 2026 Eurovision song contest

Several gram sabhas (village councils) passed resolutions refusing permission for the festival in their jurisdictions, including long-standing northern venues such as Vagator and proposed alternative locations in South Goa.

Alleged drug use, crime, regulatory compliance issues, and crowd disturbances were behind much of the opposition, with some local politicians arguing that Sunburn did not align with Goa’s cultural norms.

It is after this longstanding opposition that the organisers opted to relocate the event to Mumbai for 2025.