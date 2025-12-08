/AP Dhillon's electrifying performance during Delhi NCR leg of One of One India Tour 2025 sends fans to frenzy

AP Dhillon gave Delhi one of its most memorable live music nights of the year as he lit up the Indira Gandhi Arena (IG Stadium) with a sold-out crowd of 20,000+ fans during the Delhi NCR leg of his multi-city ‘One of One’ India Tour 2025. Co-produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live, the concert featured a high-octane cultural celebration powered by world-class production.

An electrifying concert

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Ahmedabad, the Punjabi music icon stepped into Delhi's IG Stadium, sending the fans into a frenzy. He performed along with his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon for two hours, and also surprised the audience by welcoming Punjabi singer Babbu Maan on the stage. Dhillon performed his popular hits like Excuses, Insane, Summer High, Desires, Thodi Si Daaru, and more.

Talking about the adrenaline-fuelled performances, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer-Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "AP Dhillon's performance tonight reflects the evolving scale and ambition of India's live entertainment ecosystem. What unfolded in Delhi was a powerful convergence of culture and collective expression. The 'One of One' India Tour is not just a concert series; it signals the next chapter of live experiences in the country, where homegrown artists are increasingly driving world-class production standards and shaping defining cultural moments."

"AP Dhillon commands the stage with remarkable intensity and emotional depth. The overwhelming response we witnessed in Delhi, following the tour's electric start in Ahmedabad, reinforces that the 'One of One' Tour is a movement, with each city adding new momentum to its story," Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation, added.

What's next

After Ahmedabad and Delhi, AP Dhillon is gearing up for his next stops of One of One’ India Tour 2025, which are Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Ludhiana. Tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

About AP Dhillon

He is a global Punjabi pop, hip-hop, and R&B artist who made his independent debut in 2019. Dhillon's chart-topping sound has accumulated 7 billion+ global streams, and his most hit songs include Brown Munde, Afsos, STFU, Excuses, Insane, Summer High, Desires, and Thodi Si Daaru. His documentary AP Dhillon: First of a Kind was released in 2023, which gave a glimpse into his life.