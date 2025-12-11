/'Payment for one week is 50k': Bigg Boss' Tanya Mittal's stylist accused of unpaid dues and poor treatment

Tanya Mittal, the 3rd runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, is out of the Bigg Boss house. But she continues to dominate the headlines, this time not for good reasons or for any of her flamboyant talk, but for not clearing her bills.

Tanya is one of the most viral contestants of season 19, as mentioned by Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 19 finale night. Apart from talking about her luxurious life, she was also known for her stunning sarees, lehengas, and other looks that she confidently carried on the show.

Stylist Riddhima Sharma accuses Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal of unpaid dues

Days after Bigg Boss Season 19 ended, Tanya Mittal’s stylist Riddhima Sharma shared a public statement accusing the social media influencer of failing to settle her bills.

In a details statement shared on Instagram stories, Sharma shared, “I have always supported Tanya in every interview — you can check all my interviews, the bytes I recorded, the celebrity voting videos, the supporting videos… even in her own interview, I was supporting her. Mere s hi kapde source krwake hume hi attitude (Getting the clothes source from me, and now they are showing attitude to us).”

In the statement, the stylist shared that she provided her expensive clothes for the whole week, which have still not been returned to her.

Riddhima continued, “And let me make one thing very clear: there is a big difference between a designer and a stylist. I am the stylist. For one whole week, every saree and lehenga was sent by me, and they were all expensive. You can check the brands yourselves. Till now, nothing has been returned. They loved the clothes, but not even once did they appreciate it. And now she is making faces and talking about tailors and designers? What an attitude. Big claps. Is this what respect looks like?”

Tanya Mittal’s Siddhi Vinayak outfit

After stepping out of the Bigg Boss house, she visited the famous Siddhi Vinayak temple. For her day outing, she wore a beautiful blue lehenga with golden embroidery.

Speaking about the same outfit, Riddhima said that she was asked to arrange it at 11 am, and despite the short notice for the 1:30 pm visit, she managed to do it.

“What is this behaviour? Yesterday they had to go to Siddhi Vinayak at 1:30 PM, and at 11 AM I got a call saying they need an outfit. I still arranged everything within an hour. Even the Porter delivery payment was done by me. At least have some respect for stylists, tailors, and designers. In Bigg Boss, the payment for one week is 50k. All the outfits I sent were expensive — yesterday’s lehenga alone was 58k. And still, I’m charging very little,” she stated.

Tanya’s team misbehaved

Speaking about how Tanya’s team misbehaved with her, Riddhima shared that multiple payments are still pending. Above all, when she refused to provide an outfit for a single day, her team said they would not pay any money.

“When I said I couldn’t source today because I’m in a different city, she said, ‘If today’s outfit doesn’t come, then the payment won’t come at all. And then within ten minutes, she made the 50k payment for one week.’'' she said.

“What about the last 2weekend war outfit? It was mine — where is that payment? For the Grand Finale, I styled her brother’s outfit — where is that payment? What about yesterday’s outfit payment? Where is it? I did my job on time, every single time. And this attitude clearly shows how she is. Well done Tanya and the whole team. May God bless you all. Thank you. I respect and salute all the Designers, Tailors as she mentioned and Stylist Lots of love,” she ended her note.

