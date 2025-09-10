/Deepika Padukone shares a glimpse of daughter Dua’s first birthday celebration: ‘My love language…’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone marked her daughter Dua’s first birthday by baking a cake for her. The actress shared a photo of the cake on her Instagram, stating that baking was her love language. Dua Padukone Singh turned one on Monday and her elated mother shared a sweet post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Deepika Padukone bakes a cake for her daughter Dua

Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua’s first birthday was special as the actress baked a chocolate cake for her. A day later, Deepika took to Instagram an image of the homemade bake with the caption, which read, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday! (balloon and evil eye emoji).”

The image features the chocolate cake sitting on a white cake stand, adorned simply with a single golden candle in the center, highlighting Dua’s first birthday. A slice has already been cut out. The cake is surrounded by pastel flowers and a big blue candle on a candle stand in the background.

Deepika’s fans shared their excitement as the star shared a glimpse of the celebrations.

Many comments read “aww”. “Finally, at least posted something,” one wrote, with another shared, “This is so sweet, a sweet cake from the sweetest mother for baby Dua.” “Omgg you made this,” gushed a fan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was photographed at a dubbing studio in Bandra on Tuesday. He was seen posing for the photographers. The actor sported a fresh, clean look after months of long hair and a thick beard.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed baby in 2024

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, after marrying in 2018. Later during Diwali 2024, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika has been announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6. She is also reportedly part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King.