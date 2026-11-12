/Daayra on OTT: Here's when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film will arrive on Netflix

Meghna Gulzar's directorial Daayra is all set to arrive on OTT. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran together for the first time, the investigative crime drama will premiere on Netflix.

Released in theatres on September 18, the film earned widespread critical appreciation for its thought-provoking storytelling, nuanced performances and gripping plot.

Daayra film on OTT: Here's when it will release on OTT

After over two months of its theatrical release, Meghna Gulzar's Daayra - starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj Sukumaran as DCP Raman Kumar - is set to arrive on OTT. The film revolves around a controversial police encounter and the tense investigation that follows it. The movie is set to release on November 13 on Netflix.

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Announcing the digital release on Netflix, they wrote, ''Sach. Saza. System ⚖️ What does justice really mean? Watch Daayra, out 13 November, on Netflix!'' The movie will be available to watch in Hindi and Malayalam.

What is Daayra about?

The story is a clash of morality revolving around a police encounter involving the accused in a young girl's gang-rape and murder case, which triggers a huge debate. While the world sees the encounter as justice, an SIT is formed to probe the police version of the case. It is then that DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena Kapoor Khan) enters the picture to investigate. However, her probe takes a turn as more truths begin to unravel.

What follows is a tense standoff between two officers with completely different approaches to justice - one driven by public sentiment and swift retribution, the other by procedure, evidence and accountability.

Daarya review

The film's investigation is what keeps it moving. Just when you think you understand what happened, another detail changes the picture, and the main question, "Was this a genuine encounter?" remains hanging over the film almost till the end.