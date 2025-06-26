/Brooklyn Nine Nine gets Indian remake, Kunal Kemmu cast as Jake Peralta

According to a new report, the popular American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine might be getting an Indian remake soon, and it looks like it has already found its lead star. Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is reportedly set to play the Indian counterpart of Andy Samberg’s beloved character, Detective Jake Peralta. The project is said to be in development at Netflix India, in collaboration with Banijay Asia, the studio behind Indian adaptations of The Night Manager and The Trial.

Netflix India and Banijay Asia team up

As per PeepingMoon, production on the show is scheduled to begin in October 2025, once Kunal Kemmu wraps up work on another Netflix project titled Single Papa. The Indian version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be directed by Rishab Seth, with Aarsh Vora serving as head writer. Casting for the remaining ensemble is currently underway, with updates expected to follow in the coming weeks.

What is Brooklyn Nine-Nine about?

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who are also known for their work on Parks and Recreation and The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine debuted in 2013 and went on to become one of the most beloved sitcoms of the last decade. The show follows the daily lives of a group of quirky detectives working at the fictional 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department.

The original cast featured Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Sergeant Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, and Andre Braugher as the iconic Captain Raymond Holt.

The show enjoyed a successful eight-season run and received critical acclaim for its humour, diverse cast, and progressive themes. It also won several accolades, including Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy, and multiple Critics' Choice Awards. With such a strong legacy, the upcoming Indian adaptation certainly has big shoes to fill.

