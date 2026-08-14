/Beyond Border: How Bollywood's idea of patriotism has evolved over the decades

For decades, Bollywood has used patriotism as more than a cinematic emotion. It has reflected the stories about building a newly independent nation and eventually expanded into narratives about war, corruption, social change, sport, individual responsibility and the idea of standing up for the country in everyday life. In recent years, Bollywood's patriotic stories have been focusing less on enemies across the border and more on the challenges faced by ordinary Indians.

Patriotism in cinema: Enemy isn't always across the border

Movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and LOC Kargil similarly tapped into a more emotionally charged form of nationalism. Patriotism became louder, more action-driven and often closely tied to the country's relationship with its neighbours.

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However, Bollywood's definition of patriotism has begun to broaden significantly. Films like Swades and Rang De Basanti are classic examples of how loving one's country could also mean returning, contributing and solving problems at home.

Not only through improving the lives of people in a rural community, Bollywood also found patriotism in sports as well. Films like Lagaan and Chak De! India changed the image of the patriotic hero. He or she didn't necessarily need a gun, a uniform or a battlefield. An athlete carrying the national flag could become just as powerful a symbol of national pride.

A changing definition of patriot in Bollywood

Another important shift has been the growing visibility of women in patriotic narratives. Raazi starring Alia Bhatt is an example in which it explores the contributions of women and civilians, widening the idea of who gets to be called a national hero.

The biggest change in Bollywood's patriotic storytelling may therefore be the definition of the patriot itself. The transformation doesn't mean the traditional war film has disappeared. Rather, Bollywood has added more layers to the meaning of patriotism.