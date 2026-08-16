Emraan Hashmi has made his much-awaited return withAwarapan 2,the sequel to one of his most beloved romantic thrillers, which was released in 2007 and developed a cult following. Released on August 14 alongside Sunny Deol’sBatwara 1947,the film has generated significant buzz among fans eager to revisit the emotional and action-packed world of Shivam. With the film on the verge of drawing more attention after just two days in theatres, here's a look at how Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is performing in its opening weekend.

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 2

Released on Friday, the film saw 53.4% growth in its first weekend. According to a report by Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 33.75 crore across 10,496 shows on day two. This brings total India net collections to Rs 55.75 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.50 crore on day two, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 59.25 crore. With this, the film has officially crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark. The overall occupancy recorded was 59.4%.

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WION's review of Awarapan 2

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, "Awarapan 2 is a fairly decent sequel. In fact, the makers have made a sincere attempt to continue a story that was once believed to have already reached its ending. Its biggest success is understanding that Shivam Pandit cannot simply be brought back for nostalgia. He needs another story, another purpose, and another sacrifice, and Hashmi provides all three with a performance."

"But it's the screenplay of the film that did not meet expectations, as too many developments arrive abruptly, and Awarapan 2 does not quite possess the raw emotional intimacy of the first film. But perhaps that is the fair way to look at it because the sequel gives him another chapter. It is bigger, louder, and more action-driven, but it still carries the same old wound. Therefore, if you loved Shivam Pandit in 2007, Hashmi's return alone makes this worth a theatrical watch, but just don't walk in expecting the sequel to bring back the magic of the original."

About Awarapan 2

Coming nearly 19 years later, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the Vishesh Films banner. Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 original and stars Emraan Hashmi. Along with the male lead, the project also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Shaad Randhawa, Shriya Saran, Suvinder Vicky, and Barun Chanda, among others.