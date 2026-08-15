/Awarapan 2 ending explained: Why Does Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Leave Aliyah and Zara?

Emraan Hashmi has returned as Shivam Pandit after nearly 19 years with Awarapan 2. The 2007 film ended with the character apparently making the ultimate sacrifice, but the new installment reveals that his story did not end there. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel explores another chapter of his life, which is shaped by loss and guilt.

His mission in the latest film eventually brings him face-to-face with Zorawar (Puran Gabbi), and the cast also features Disha Patani, who plays Zara. But after everything Shivam goes through, does he survive? And will there be a part 3? Let's find out.

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What's the story of Awarapan 2?

Shivam's mission in Awarapan 2 begins with his determination to find Aliyah, the young girl whose disappearance pulls him back into the dangerous world. His investigation eventually leads him to Bangkok and Zorawar's criminal network, where a large number of children are being held captive.

The situation becomes increasingly dangerous after Shivam's true identity is exposed, and he is captured and tortured, but manages to escape and continue searching for the children.

In the mission, Zara becomes his important ally, setting up the film's final confrontation.

The climax brings Shivam face-to-face with Zorawar, and after a violent confrontation, he manages to save Aliyah and the other children.

Is Shivam Pandit alive?

Yes, the character survives at the end of Awarapan 2. Unlike the original film, the sequel does not leave audiences believing that Shivam has died. After being shot at the climax of the first film, the sequel reveals that he was saved by Chinese monks.

Why does Shivam leave Aliyah and Zara?

Shivam was successful in saving both of them, but he does not stay behind to live happily with Zara. But why?

Earlier in the story, Nafisa, played by Shabana Azmi, agrees to help Shivam defeat Zorawar. However, her assistance comes with a condition: once Shivam completes his mission, he must work for her.

Due to this promise, Shivam is pulled deeper into the criminal network. In the final scene, he can be seen entering a cargo vehicle alongside her men, which is believed to be the beginning of another assignment under her control.

As the doors close, Shivam says that he has rarely considered his own life to be truly his.

Will there be Awarapan 3?

The closing sequence is intentionally open-ended, and the mission to save the young girl does not provide complete closure for Shivam Pandit.

While the ending does not confirm a third film, it definitely leaves the door open.

However, the actor recently dropped a major hint about Awarapan 3. Hashmi and Patani attended a special screening of the latest film in Mumbai on August 13, and the two were seen interacting with fans. When asked whether Awarapan 3 is in the making, the actor replied, “Coming soon.”