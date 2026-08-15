Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 was released in cinemas on August 14, clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947. However, the sequel to the 2007 film has made its benefit from Independence Day, since it is a major holiday weekend. Let's delve in to know how much it cost to mint on day one at the box office.

Awarapan 2 box office report day 1

On day 1, Awarapan 2's net collection of India is Rs 22 crore across 9033 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. The gross collection of Indis is Rs 26.40 crore. While overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 2.50 crore in gross collections, with total worldwide gross collections now standing at Rs 28.90 crore. The overall occupancy recorded is 45%.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Awarapan 2 review

As per WION's Nikita Toppo, "Awarapan 2 is a fairly decent sequel. In fact, the makers have made a sincere attempt to continue a story that was once believed had already reached its ending. Its biggest success is understanding that Shivam Pandit cannot simply be brought back for nostalgia. He needs another story, another purpose and another sacrifice, and Hashmi provides all three with a performance."

"But it's the screenplay of the film that did not meet expectations, as too many developments arrive abruptly, and Awarapan 2 does not quite possess the raw emotional intimacy of the first film. But perhaps that is the fair way to look at it because the sequel gives him another chapter. It is bigger, louder and more action-driven, but it still carries the same old wound. Therefore, if you loved Shivam Pandit in 2007, Hashmi's return alone makes this worth a theatrical watch, but just don't walk in expecting the sequel to bring back the magic of the original."

All about Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to 2007 film Awarapan. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, it stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Shaad Randhawa, Shriya Saran (special appearance), Suvinder Vicky and Barun Chanda among others.