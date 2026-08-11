/Will Emraan Hashmi play Mehmood in RD Burman biopic? Actor reacts

Emraan Hashmi has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his casting in the upcoming R.D. Burman biopic. Recently, several reports surfaced claiming that he is set to play the role of actor and comedian Mehmood in the film. However, the Awarapan 2 actor has now publicly rejected those rumours.

Hashmi took to his social media to clarify that there has been no discussion between him and the makers regarding the project. "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven’t been approached for the film, nor am I doing it," the statement read.

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What did the reports say?

As per reports, he was linked to the film, which is being developed around the life of R.D. Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da. The project is said to be associated with Excel Entertainment, the production banner founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

However, the film has not been officially announced yet.

It was claimed that Hashmi would play Mehmood, who shared a close personal and professional relationship with R.D. Burman.

Emraan Hashmi's Instagram Story Photograph: (Instagram)

According to the reports, the upcoming film is expected to give a closer look into Burman's life and career, including his association with several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has reportedly been linked to the project as well.

Who was Mehmood

Mehmood was among the most recognisable comic performers in Hindi cinema. He enjoyed a career spanning several decades, and appeared in more than 300 films.

Some of his best films include Padosan, Bombay to Goa, Gumnaam, Bhoot Bungla, Pyaar Kiye Jaa, Humjoli and Do Phool.

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