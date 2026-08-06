/Awarapan 2 trailer out: Emraan Hashmi is back with pain, love and rage as Shivam

Emraan Hashmi is back in his lover-boy era with Awarapan 2. After a 19-year wait, Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit. In this chapter 2, he still carries the same pain, but now the audience will also feel his rage. After a long wait, the trailer of the film has been dropped, and it will surely take the audience back 19 years.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, AtulKumar, Aniruddh Rawal and Puran Gabbi.

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi is back as Shivam

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Set to the iconic song ‘’Tera Mera Rishta'' from the original film and the reimagined version of "Oh Phir Aao 2.0'' by Mithoon, the trailer opens with Emraan, who still hasn’t moved on from what happened in his past. But this time, again, he seems to be in revenge mode for what happened in the past.

The trailer opens with Emraan’s voiceover in darkness. We then see a man hanging upside down, covered in blood. A woman, played by Shabana Azmi, steps out of a car, walks up to a bruised Emraan and asks, “Kitni haseen shakal hai. Maut se milne ka shauq hai tumhe?” He replies, “Maut se mera purana rishta hai. Ek karz hai jo mujhe chukana hai.”

What follows is a series of events involving Shivam and his dark, emotional life, where he’s in constant chaos and fights. Haunted by his past, the teaser also has Hashmi saying, “Kuch logon ki kahaniyan unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti. Unki kahani doosron ke liye likhi jaati hai.”

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Azmi, who is playing the antagonist. A fierce lady, Disha Patani, is seen in action, and Suvinder Vicky is also involved in a fight.



The second part of the film is a follow-up to the first part, after Aaliyah’s death, showing Shivam still not over her loss. But how the story will unfold remains a mystery.

What was the story of Awarapan?