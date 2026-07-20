/Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali spark dating buzz after London outing; actress reacts with post

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and content creator-actress Sahiba Bali have become the latest celebrities to spark dating rumours after being seen together at the India vs England ODI in London. The actress has now reacted to the dating rumours with a post, which has now only added to the online conversation.

Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali dating? actress react to dating rumours

On her Instagram Stories, Sahiba shared a picture of herself posing with Arjun Kapoor at Lord's. Rather than addressing the dating rumours directly, she chose a subtle approach and captioned the post, "Don't believe everything pt 2."

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Just before sharing her picture with Arjun, Sahiba had uploaded a screenshot of a social media post in which she had mistakenly been identified as actress Anushka Sharma. Reacting to the mix-up, she wrote, "Don't believe everything pt 1."

Who is Sahiba Bali?

Sahiba Bali is an actress, content creator and sports representative. She is best known for her roles in films and series like Laila Majnu, Bard of Blood and Amar Singh Chamkila. Apart from acting, Sahiba has also built a strong presence in the areas of content creation, podcasts and brand collaborations.

What's in store for Arjun Kapoor on the work front?

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for his next big-screen outing with No Entry 2, the much-awaited sequel to the hit comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by producer Boney Kapoor. The new cast was originally set to feature Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. However, both Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan left the project due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Arjun Kapoor as the only remaining lead from the planned new trio. For the unversed, the original trio of the first part were Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.