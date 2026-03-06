/Arjun and Saaniya's wedding: Singer Harshdeep Kaur shares beautiful inside glimpses with SRK and more

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026. Several renowned personalities attended the ceremony, including playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, who shared glimpses featuring the Khan and Bachchan families. The pictures quickly grabbed attention and went viral. Take a look.



Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai at Arjun and Saaniya's wedding

Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur shared beautiful glimpses from Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding on Instagram, highlighting her live performance for the newlywed couple and happy moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, and many more.

At the event, the singer wore a white Anarkali suit, coincidentally coordinating with Khan. For the event, the Pathaan actor looked dashing in a minimalist, long, cream-colored Bandhgala sherwani with a high collar and a front-buttoned closure.

Whereas Aishwarya and Abhishek looked elegant. The Devdas actor wore a powder-blue, shimmering Manish Malhotra anarkali with silver embroidery, while Abhishek donned a sharp black bandhgala sherwani with white trousers.

Sharing the moments online, Harshdeep captioned the post, “Musical Maahaul at #ArjunWedsSaaniya.'' The pictures quickly grabbed the attention of the fans and became a talking point of the social media.

B-Town celebs at Arjun-Saaniya's wedding

Shah Rukhattended the event with his wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, all looking stunning in elegant outfits. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also attended the wedding. Aamir Khan made a solo appearance at the event.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle added grace to the celebrations, joined by Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Shivam Mahadevan. Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra attended the wedding with his family, while filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actor-director Farhan Akhtar were also spotted among the guests.

About Arjun and Saaniya's wedding

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got married on March 5, 2026, in a grand, star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. Their week-long wedding celebrations beautifully blended traditional Marathi and Punjabi customs, bringing together numerous prominent personalities from the fields of sports, Bollywood, and business.