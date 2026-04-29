/Annu Kapoor recalls shocking on-set incident, says 'Actors get aroused during intimate scenes'

Annu Kapoor has once again sparked a controversy after sharing an unsettling experience while working in films. The veteran actor recently opened up about the filming of intimate scenes and how challenges and discomfort can arise during such sequences.

Annu Kapoor shares a disturbing on-set incident

During an interaction on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube show, Kapoor shared about a troubling episode he witnessed, where an actor allegedly crossed professional boundaries. Without naming anyone, he said, "I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop, even when the director says cut," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that. During one such scene, the hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days."

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shares a warm note for Jimmy Fallon after Tonight Show appearance

Kapoor also spoke about his personal approach to such scenes, stressing the importance of consent and comfort.

Priyanka Chopra controversy

In the same conversation, Kapoor revisited a past controversy involving Priyanka Chopra while filming 7 Khoon Maaf, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. He recalled that a kissing scene was part of the script, but Chopra was hesitant about performing it.

"Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn’t be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn’t comfortable," he said. "I didn’t create any issue, but somehow the news spread… I have always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she’s okay. I don’t ask anything more because that could make her more uncomfortable."

Earlier, during an interaction with ANI, he had addressed the same matter, saying, "It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why."

Annu Kapoor's work front