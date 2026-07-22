/Amitabh Bachchan addresses viral health concerns after cryptic blog: 'People misunderstood my post'

Amitabh Bachchan has recently reacted to the speculation surrounding his health after social media became concerned over his blog mentioning surgery and the ICU. The 83-year-old Bollywood superstar revealed that he has not undergone any surgery and fans misunderstood the post.



The rumours began after the actor shared a post speaking about surgery, intensive care, recovery and the emotional struggle that follows. As he did not mention any context, many assumed he was talking about himself.

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Amitabh Bachchan clarifies

Addressing the widespread concern, he told Variety India, "I am fine. I have not undergone any surgery. People misunderstood my post. I was giving an example of how difficult the period after ICU and surgery is when you come home and have to deal with that damaged condition," he said.

Bachachan further added, "So, when a champion loses, the most difficult time is when you have to deal with it. I was talking about Argentina's defeat in the FIFA World Cup. Messi is the champion and he lost. People thought I was talking about myself and assumed I had surgery."

He also assured that he is fine, "Absolutely...so far."

Why fans began worrying

It all began after the actor's recent blog post after the FIFA World Cup final. In the post, he compared physical recovery and coping with defeat. "Surgery and ICU in the hospital. Under the supervision of capable doctors and medical staff. Then being discharged and returning home. This is the most difficult time. You are a champion and then one day you face defeat. This is the most difficult time," he wrote.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about his regrets and aging

Because the post did not mention football or the World Cup, readers interpreted it as an update on his personal health. Soon after the blog, he also shared a brief message on X, writing, "The game is over. But the work is still going on" further fuelling concern.

However, after his latest clarification, the speculations have come to an end.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The actor is currently gearing up for his return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

He will also be making a comeback as the host of the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is expected to premiere on August 10.